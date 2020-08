Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Court of Appeal has upheld the 20-year jail term given to Jacqueline Uwera Nsenga for the murder of her late husband, Juvenal Nsenga in a disguised vehicle accident.

Justices Afonse Owiny-Dollo, Elizabeth Musoke and Cheborion Barishaki upheld the sentence in their verdict delivered this morning…

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

