COSASE grills URA officials over missing fuel

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Committee on Commissions Statutory Authority and State Enterprise-COSASE has grilled Uganda Revenue Authority-URA officials led by the Commissioner General, Doris Akol to explain the disappearance of 9000 litters of petrol under their custody.

The URA officials appeared before COSASE chaired by the Kawempe South MP, Mubarak Munyagwa on Tuesday to respond to queries in the 2013/14 financial year Auditor General’s report.

In his report, the Auditor General noted that despite the fact that URA seized up to 110,000 liters of petrol from a company belonging to John Imaniraguha more than 9000 liters went missing.

The petrol was seized by URA on May 30th, 2006 due taxes and penalties worth Shillings 90M.

Imaniraguha cleared the taxes in question but found less fuel forcing him to petition the tax body.

URA then paid him Shillings 63.3M as compensation for the missing fuel.

On Tuesday afternoon, Paul Mwiru, the Jinja East MP tasked the URA officials to explain the circumstances under, which the fuel went missing and disparities in the cost of the fuel per liter.

James Kisale, the then Assistant Commissioner enforcement, explained that the fuel was impounded on suspicion of fraudulent transactions.

He explained that they didn’t measure the fuel when they impounded it, which was an omission on their part.

Agnes Nabwire, the Assistant Commissioner Customs, saying the fuel disappeared when they deposited the impounding fuel with Shell Uganda.

Mubaraka Munyagwa questioned how fuel would mysteriously disappear from the custody of URA.

He said the disappearance of the fuel in unacceptable considering the fact that URA is supposed to be a custodian of impounded goods in the country.

URN