Chaos erupts as voters reject election results in Nakulabye parish

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A heated argument has erupted between supporters of Juliet Wanyana and Aisha Namutebi who are contesting for the NRM flag for the position of Woman Councilor in Nakulabye parish, Lubaga division.

Drama ensued when the presiding officer Isaac Ahebwa declared that Juliet Wanyana, a resident of Suzzana Zone I had emerged winner with 615 votes and Namutebi, her main challenger had obtained only 89 votes.

While the victor’s side started jubilating, Namutebi’s supporters demanded a rerun, which, however, the presiding officer rejected.

While the presiding officer was discussing with the police officers who had just been called to restore order, the area chairman, a one Bukenya Remegio stormed the meeting dismissing the outcome of the polls. He insisted that the zone did not have more than 600 voters as indicated on the declaration forms.

Bukenya was subsequently joined by several dissatisfied residents, a situation that degenerated into chaos moments later. Without ant explanation, the presiding officer changed Wanyana’s results to 215 votes.

The Presiding Officer faulted the village chairman for masterminding the chaos.

But Bukenya said that he would fight tooth and nail for a rerun because the outcome of the polls does not reflect the situation on the ground.

But Wilson Mwanje, one of the polling agents insisted that voting can’t be repeated because voters had already dispersed.

