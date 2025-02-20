CEO Summit Uganda and NSSF enhance women leadership in the corporate space with Pathfinder Catalyst Academy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | CEO Summit Uganda, a think-tank aimed at developing well- rounded selfless leaders together with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) graduated the 3rd cohort of the NSSF Pathfinder Catalyst Academy where women leaders are trained and given the necessary insights to excel in the workspace. The event marked another milestone in the Academy’s mission to equip women leaders with the tools and insights necessary to excel both inside and outside the workplace.

The NSSF Pathfinder Catalyst Academy is one of the bespoke programs under the CEO Summit Uganda belt which is tied down to particular organizations. This is a 6-months leadership initiative designed to empower and elevate select ladies in leadership positions at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The ladies are facilitated through a number of modules with a faculty comprising of women leaders in different industries such as oil & gas, banking, among others.

Speaking at the 3 rd graduation ceremony, Stephen Mukasa, the Managing Director, CEO Summit Uganda urged the graduates to find meaning in the work they do and the journey that they take from here.

He said, “As we stand here today, it is important to know that the unexamined life is not worth living. Throughout this program, you have gained invaluable skills, insights, and connections that will serve as stepping stones in your careers and personal lives. But beyond all the technical knowledge and professional development, there is one lesson that stands out: the power of love.”

“As graduates of the PathFinder Catalyst Academy, you now step into the world with a responsibility to lead, to inspire, and to create meaningful impact. And at the heart of it all, let love be your guide. Love your work, and it will never feel like a burden. Love your colleagues, and your workplace, and it will become a space of collaboration and shared success. Love the people you serve, and you will always find fulfillment in what you do." He added.

Phiona Kamukama, the class president of the graduating cohort highlighted the impact achieved and implored her fellow graduates to continue investing in themselves. She said, “Ladies, you have showed up. Keep showing up because the opportunities find those that show up, opportunities find those that are prepared for them, opportunities find those that look towards them, lean towards them. So, if you don't do your steps, no matter how much management continues to invest in you, you will not get to the next mile. So, let us do our part.”

“We are proud of being ladies at the fund and I guarantee you that this is just a stepping stone. From here we are going to do great things. You will not regret the investment you have made in us and we appreciate it. I want to appreciate CEO Summit Uganda for opening up our eyes to these opportunities,” she added.

Investing in staff skilling, especially for women, is essential for fostering innovation, productivity, and inclusivity in the workplace. Equipping women with relevant skills enhances their confidence, career growth, and leadership potential, ultimately contributing to a more diverse and competitive workforce. In an evolving business landscape, continuous learning ensures employees stay adaptable, enabling organizations to thrive. Empowering women through skilling also bridges gender gaps, creating equal opportunities and driving overall economic and social progress.

CEO Summit Uganda continues to offer open leadership programs which transform the lives of leaders of institutions with interactive modules. Some of the programs include; the LEAN Forward Modular program, and the CEO Apprenticeship Program (CAP) among others.