CAF Champions League: KCCA FC eject Namibia’s African Stars FC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two second half goals by Mustafa Kizza and Allan Okello were enough to help KCCA FC defeat visiting African Stars FC from Namibia in a CAF Champions League return match played at the StarTimes stadium yesterday.

The result means KCCA FC advance to the first round of the lucrative tournament on a 4-3 goal aggregate.

KCCA FC started the match on a high but the visitors played a highly defensive game. In the second half KCCA continued to push forward before Kizza made it 1-0 after 83 minutes. At the stroke of full time Okello got his name on the score sheet.

But KCCA FC will have to thank goalkeeper Charles Lukwago for stopping two clear scoring chances the Namibians giants had created.

“I am happy that we have utilized our home advantage and won the game. After failing to score in the first 45 minutes we changed our strategy in the second half and it worked,” said KCCA FC head coach Mike Hillary Mutebi.

African Stars FC coach Muhammad Fargo said it is unfortunate his team is out of the CAF Champions League. “We played well in the first half, but made some mistakes later that have cost us,” he added.

On Saturday Uganda’s representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup Proline FC will play away in Malawi against Masters Security FC. Proline FC won the first leg 3-1 in Kampala.

*****

URN