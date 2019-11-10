Buganda appointees anger Kooki chiefdom

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The appointments of new Buganda Kingdom’s representatives in Kooki have stirred controversy between the two cultural institutions.

The Kooki chiefdom council meeting held on Friday resolved to mobilize loyalists to strongly reject Buganda’s appointees in the area.

Richard Sseggwanyi, the Kooki Council Speaker vented his anger against the Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga, for naming their hereditary cultural leader; the Kamuswaga Apollo Ssansa Kambumbuli II among the ordinary county chiefs of Buganda.

He noted that they were also aggrieved by Mengo to appoint deputies to the Kamuswaga, which he says is in total violation of their norms.

At the beginning of this month, Mayiga appointed Gertrude Ssebugwawo, the former Kooki Prime Minister, Nelson Lubambula-a brother to Kamuswaga and Eriabu Kiggundu as deputies of Kooki county chief.

The appointments according to Sseggwanyi, is meant to subdue their cultural institution and its leadership which is supposed to stand as an autonomous cultural entity.

He indicated that the appointments establish illegal leadership structure within the cultural institution, thereby asking the loyalists to stand up and block the appointees to operate from their areas.

Hajji Idi Ahmed Kiwanuka, the Kooki prime minister made a pronouncement banning all Buganda Kingdom representatives from conducting any activities in Kooki.

Kiwanuka indicates that the continued contempt of their leadership has progressed to intolerable levels, and has spurred a lot anger among the kooki subjects.

Efforts to seek a comment from the Buganda Kingdom Information Minister Noah Kiyimba proved futile as he could not pick our repeated calls to his official line.

But Ssebugwawo, one of the Buganda’s appointed representatives in Kooki has dismissed the threats as unfounded, blaming their counterparts of deliberately misinterpreting the appointments to incite the public.

Ssebugwawo says that their appointment letters describe them as coordinators of Buganda’s activities in Kooki, not Kamuswaga’s deputies as it is alleged. According to her, they started executing their assigned duties in Kooki adding that they have not received any resistance from the public.

“We are not bothered interest in squabbles with anybody, the agitators of such unfounded woes have always been known to the communities that are fully acquainted with the history of Buganda and Kooki.

URN