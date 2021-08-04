Boda boda rider arrested for alleged rape of seven female clients

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A boda boda rider accused of raping seven female clients and robbing them of their valuables is in police custody in Mukono district. The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has identified the suspect as 30-year-old Asumani Owere, a resident of Kitega village in Kawolo sub county in Buikwe district.

He says that the suspect would target unsuspecting female passengers and rape them in isolated areas while threatening them with a knife. A police report also shows that Owere would rob his victims after raping them.

Seven rape victims have since filed police complaints. Two of the victims have positively identified Owere as their attacker. His arrest followed community initiatives to identify the suspected criminal and hand him over to the police.

“The community members arrested Owere as he was attempting to rape a female victim in a bush at Nakapinyi village in Nama sub county in Mukono district. They later handed him over to the police that escalated investigations and was able to track his movements using the CCTV system” said Owoyesigyire.

Asumani has since confessed to only two cases. “It has been noted that there is an increasing number of women who have either been raped or survived being raped and robbed in the area by a group of people who pretend to be boda boda riders,” Owoyesigyire said.

He said that they have recorded statements from the rape victims and suspects, which they would use for prosecution. “The police remind passengers to remain vigilant and only use motorcycles they find at gazetted stages to avoid being targeted by criminals,” Owoyesigyire noted.

URN