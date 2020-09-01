Boat accident at Kiira dam, body of five year old Amirror retrieved

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police and UPDF in Kiira region have retrieved the body of five year old Amirror Alwi who drowned in River Nile on Sunday.

The body was retrieved by a joint team of UPDF and police marine units from former Bujjagali falls in Budondo sub county, Jinja district just eight kilometers from Kiira dam.

The deceased, alongside her parents were having an adventure tour along the Nile on Sunday evening when their speed boat suffered an engine failure and stopped in the middle of the river. It was then dragged through Kiira dam leading to the drowning of the victims.

Although the deceased, their rescuer Patrick Odoi and her mother Shakira Kawesa drowned immediately, officers attached to Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces-UPDF marine unit managed to rescue her father, Hassan Alwi and brother Jafalu Alwi.

The Kiira region police spokesperson Abbey Ngako says that the body of the deceased was on Tuesday afternoon taken to Jinja regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem and later on handed over to her family for burial.

Ngako adds that efforts are underway to ensure the missing body of Odoi is retrieved.

A source from the source of river Nile tourism site who spoke to us on condition of anonymity says that the speed boat underwent several water tests before the accident. “On receiving the victim’s order, our colleague made several water tests to ascertain the stability of the speed boat on water as it had docked along the shores for close to four months but although it had minor mechanical faults, he decided to take on the job,” he says.

URN