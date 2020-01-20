Bishop Kaziimba cautions against defiance, bids farewell to Mityana

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Archbishop-elect of the Anglican Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has called for an end to defiance and ego-centrism. He says that instead, faithful and clergy should focus on development and evangelisation.

Bishop Kaziimba, who has been at the helm of Mityana Diocese for the last 11-years says that both the laity and clergy have focused more on personal battles, creating cliques within the Church, and fighting each other than spreading the Gospel. He says that in the end, several activities in the Diocese have been affected.

Bishop Kaziimba who was speaking during a service at St Andrew’s Cathedral Namukozi, in Mityana Diocese on Sunday, pointed out a number of areas where he was publicly criticized as clergy and the faithful’s fronted personal interests over general benefit. He cited projects, School development plans and priest transfers.

The outgoing Bishop also warned the congregation against evaluating the ability and potential of the incoming Bishop, Rev. Dr James Bukomeko, based on the achievements or failures of his predecessors.

Joseph Kawuki, a lay leader from Mityana observes that the Church needs to reflect on the issues that were raised by the Bishop in his last message.

“We should take a strong lesson from his last message as Bishop of Mityana,learn to work together, cooperate. We have a number of potentials but not achieved them because of the egoism that has failed Mityana as a diocese,” Kawuki remarked.

Bishop Kaziimba will be enthroned Archbishop on March 1, 2020, at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe, to replace Archbishop Stanley Ntagali who has clocked retirement age.

URN