Arua’s Political Identity Crisis: Shifting from clans and religion to merit-based leadership

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For over three decades, political affairs in the former greater Arua and now Arua City have largely been pigeonholed by two major factors: clannism—popularly referred to as tribalism—and religious affiliation.

These factors, often coupled with the influence of money, have continued to play a central role in electoral dynamics from the Local Council One level upwards during every election cycle.

At the heart of this division lies the Ayivu vs. Aringa rivalry, and the Christianity vs. Islam dichotomy, which has not only stirred unprecedented tensions during electioneering but also impacted service delivery. Elected leaders often pledge allegiance to the identities that propelled them into office, limiting inclusivity in governance.

As Arua transitioned from a Town Board to Municipality and now City status, there has been a deliberate effort by private sector actors, civil society organizations, and some government agencies to advocate for reforms and civic responsibility to improve the political landscape.

With the 2026 general elections fast approaching, the bitter legacy of identity politics has prompted various stakeholders to intensify civic awareness campaigns through community engagements. Twaib Feni, the Coordinator of West Nile Civil Society Network (WeCiSNet), believes that continuous civic education is gradually shifting voter behavior away from identity politics toward merit-based leadership.

Many elected leaders in Arua City have also been challenged to lead by example—promoting unity in diversity and denouncing partisan favoritism in this fast-expanding cosmopolitan center.

Sam Wadri Nyakua, the current Mayor of Arua City who is seeking re-election, acknowledges that changing voter mindset is not a one-man job and calls for collective responsibility and peaceful coexistence.

Jackson Atima, MP for Arua Central Division, warns that politics rooted in identity will fracture communities and deter potential investors from tapping into the city’s development potential.

On the other hand, David Edema, a political activist from Obongi District based in Arua City, is optimistic. He believes that political divisionism is losing its grip as voters become more issue-based and informed, focusing on capability over identity.

Quoting former Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere, Lawrence Alionzi (alias Dangote), a former Guild President at Makerere University and a native of Ayivu Division, attributes identity politics to ignorance and selfish interest.

He argues that economic empowerment of the population is key to overcoming divisive tendencies.

Emmanuel Bwambale, the Division Police Commander (DPC) of Arua City Metropolitan Area, asserts that politics based on tribe or religion should be a thing of the past. He urges the people of Arua and the West Nile region to embrace unity for collective development.

If not adequately addressed, identity-based politics will persist, as citizens, being political animals, may continue to align with their clans and religious groups to influence outcomes in their favor.

This often results in poor service delivery, leadership failures, mismanagement of public resources, high poverty levels, and unbalanced development across Arua City.

