Arua SACCO reminds President Museveni of Sh350m pledge

Aura, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Arua City Savings and Cooperative Credit Society have demanded for the fulfillment of 350 million shillings presidential pledge.

The Sacco has 5,000 members spread in the districts of Arua Zombo, Pakwach, Yumbe Koboko and Arua Municipality.

The pledge was made in 2017 by President Yoweri Museveni after the late MP Ibrahim Abiriga, then patron of the SACCO led some of the members to meet the President.

Matata Asiku, the chairman of Arua City SACCO said they are reminding the President to fulfil his pledge since the general elections are approaching so that the members are inspired to campaign for the NRM flag bearers.

Meanwhile Salim Drasi one of the managers of Arua City Sacco says that failure to fulfil the pledge could affect the support for President Museveni and NRM candidates in the region.

Arua City SACCO started in 2009 as a Kenya Ward Development Association but has had its membership grow tremendously from 47 to the current over 5,000 members in 40 VSLA groups.

Over the years the members have supported NRM party candidates including President Museveni and also worked to ensure Abiriga won the 2016 parliamentary elections for Arua Municipality.