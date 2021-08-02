Anaplasmosis disease killing cattle in Bududa

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anaplasmosis disease is killing cattle in Bududa district. According to reports by farmers, over 20 animals have succumbed to the tick-borne disease within the past two weeks.

Farmers in Bumayoka, Bulucheke, Nalwanza sub-counties and Kuushu town council are the most affected. Paul Mumwata, a livestock farmer says that he lost his two animals on Saturday to the disease. He says that the animals presented with difficulties in breathing and by the time he called a vet, it was too late to save them.

Mumwata says that he lost another animal with similar symptoms in June this year. Sam Nambale, another farmer says that they are worried about investing in rearing animals following the strange deaths of animals each week. He said that they can hardly go a week without losing an animal in their village to the disease.

Amina Nandala, another farmer says that despite getting help from veterinary doctors at the sub county, it has not helped them get rid of the disease. John Okoth, the Bududa Veterinary Officer says Anaplasmosis disease is the topmost disease-affecting cattle in Bududa followed by East coast fever.

He has asked farmers to embrace spraying of their animals against ticks since they spread the disease. He advises them to spray their cattle monthly in order to mitigate adverse effects on their animals.

The disease presents with a lack of appetite, anaemia, and fever, difficulty in breathing, weight loss and breathlessness among others in infected animals.

At post-mortem, the animal presents with swollen liver, pancreas, lungs and spleen among others.

URN