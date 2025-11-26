AFRIYEA Golf Academy launches holiday Junior Masters Training Clinic

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The AFRIYEA Golf Academy has launched a comprehensive Junior Holiday Golf Programme, dubbed the Junior Masters Training Clinic, set to run throughout December 2025 and January 2026. The initiative offers young golfers an opportunity to refine their skills, build character and enjoy the sport in a structured and supportive environment.

The programme, to be held at Toro Golf Club in Fort Portal City, caters for children aged between four and eighteen, ranging from complete beginners to advanced junior competitors. Academy officials say the holiday period presents a valuable window for intensive skill-building, with young athletes free from academic pressures.

Speaking at the official launch, the Academy’s Chief Executive, Isaiah Mwesige, affirmed AFRIYEA’s commitment to widening youth participation in the sport. “The holiday period gives us a unique chance to focus intensely on skill development. Children have more time to train, reflect and enjoy the sport, and we want to use that window to transform young talent,” he said.

The Junior Masters Training Clinic will feature a broad curriculum that includes professional coaching sessions, etiquette and rules education, fitness and conditioning, mental-game development and friendly competitions designed to mirror real tournament play. Participants will also receive mentorship from experienced coaches and senior players, equipping them with strategic understanding and a strong sense of sportsmanship.

Parents have expressed enthusiasm for the programme. Foster Tumwebaze, Mother of young golfer Lizzie, remarked: “This academy has given our children a productive and healthy alternative during the holidays. Instead of idle time, they are learning discipline, building confidence, making lifelong friends on the course and staying active.” Another parent, Justin Nuwagaba, added: “Golf opens doors—scholarships, life skills and even careers. Programmes like this are exactly what our children need.”

Coaches at the academy believe the initiative will further elevate junior golf standards across the region. Coach Happy Robert commented: “Every year we see remarkable progress among our juniors. With this extended holiday programme, we’re expecting even higher levels of performance. The potential here is enormous.”

Students themselves are looking forward to the experience. Thirteen-year-old Joyce Kabajuma said: “I love golf because it challenges me. I’m looking forward to learning new techniques and competing with my friends. This programme always motivates me to get better.”

AFRIYEA Golf Academy continues to strengthen its reputation for using sport as a tool for youth empowerment and community development. With rising interest in junior golf across the region, the academy hopes the Junior Masters Training Clinic will inspire a new generation of skilled and passionate young golfers.

Enrolment for the holiday programme is now open, with limited spaces available. Parents are encouraged to register early to secure places in what is expected to be one of the most exciting junior golf initiatives of the 2025–2026 holiday season.

Meanwhile, Joseph Cwinyaai with a score of 214 gross, was dominant and won the recent Kinyara Open. Abdullah Kakooza was 8 strokes back, 222 in second position.

Toro Golf Club’s Isaiah Mwesige came in 13th, as he marked a spirited comeback to competitive golf at the 27th edition of the Kinyara Open Championship, ending a six-year absence from the major tournament scene.