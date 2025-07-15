Acute cholera outbreak plagues DRC as health crisis deepens

KINSHASA, DRC | Xinhua | The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is wrestling with a deepening health crisis as a cholera outbreak hit an “acute phase,” compounded by escalating insecurity, a resurgence of mpox, and a nationwide strike by health workers.

At a press conference in the capital, Kinshasa, Health Minister Roger Kamba said that since January, more than 33,000 cases of cholera have been reported nationwide, with a case fatality rate approaching two percent. This figure has already surpassed the 31,749 cases recorded in 2024, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The disease has now spread to 17 of the country’s 26 provinces, up from 14 reported by the government a day earlier, with newly affected areas including Kwilu, Mai-Ndombe, and Mongala provinces. “This means we are in the acute phase of the epidemic, which is still on the rise,” said Kamba.

According to the WHO, a cholera outbreak was declared on May 5, following laboratory confirmation of cases in multiple provinces.

Kinshasa is among the hardest-hit areas, with confirmed or suspected cases identified in 27 of its 35 health zones. Every week, some 130 new cases emerge, often accompanied by deaths. The minister announced the gradual opening of new treatment centers and free care for patients.

In South Kivu province, particularly in Uvira city, which became the temporary provincial administrative center after Bukavu was seized by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels in February, the situation remains dire.

Ongoing armed conflict is severely hindering humanitarian access and the delivery of essential medical supplies. Health authorities have had to reroute supplies through Kalemie, a town on the western shore of Lake Tanganyika, more than 300 km south of Uvira.

The logistical detour, compounded by a shortage of boats, has significantly delayed the emergency response, Kamba said.

The Tshopo province has also been flagged as one of the initial epicenters of the outbreak, largely due to poor sanitation along rivers. Open defecation, particularly in port areas, remains a major contributing factor.

Alongside cholera, the Central African nation is concurrently battling a resurgence of mpox, while its health system buckles under a continuing strike by health workers.

This convergence of health and social crises is placing significant pressure on the country’s already limited response capacity.

According to the WHO, more than 37,000 confirmed cases of mpox have been reported by 25 countries since early 2024, with the DRC accounting for 60 percent of confirmed cases and 40 percent of reported deaths. The country continues to report between 2,000 and 3,000 suspected cases weekly, in addition to confirmed cases.

Against this tense backdrop, members of the Free Doctors’ Union (SYLIMED) have declared a nationwide strike starting Friday. The union issued its notice on Wednesday, citing the Congolese government’s failure to honor past commitments.

SYLIMED Secretary-General Andre Kasongo criticized the authorities for neglecting frontline doctors and reported several deaths among health workers combating the cholera outbreak.

“The government must provide ammunition to its health fighters,” Kasongo said. “If it refuses to acknowledge their precarious conditions, doctors will simply give up. That is exactly what we have done.”

At Thursday’s press conference, the health minister spoke of the country’s structural vulnerability to recurring outbreaks.

“You know our country is one where epidemics often emerge, due to a combination of factors, some natural, others not, such as disasters and mass displacement of people. All these elements contribute to the heightened risk of epidemics,” Kamba noted. ■