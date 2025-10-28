37.6 million registered Tanzanian voters gear up for Oct. 29 general elections

DAR ES SALAAM | Xinhua | Tanzania’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced on Tuesday that it has finalized preparations for the country’s general elections scheduled for Wednesday, according to INEC chairperson Jacobs Mwambegele.

Mwambegele said in a statement that 37.6 million registered voters will cast ballots to elect the president, members of parliament, and councilors across Tanzania, adding that of these, 36.65 million voters are in mainland Tanzania and 996,303 in Zanzibar.

The polls will take place at 99,895 polling stations nationwide, with voting starting at 7:00 a.m. and closing at 4:00 p.m. local time.

According to the statement, 17 political parties have fielded presidential and vice-presidential candidates, while 18 parties are contesting parliamentary and local council seats. A total of 1,729 candidates are competing for parliamentary positions, and 7,239 contesting for councilor positions. Women represent 32 percent of parliamentary aspirants and 10 percent of councilor contestants.

“The commission has completed all preparations, including logistics and the training of election officials,” Mwambegele said, urging citizens to exercise their constitutional right peacefully and responsibly.

For the first time, prisoners serving sentences of up to six months, remand prisoners in mainland Tanzania, as well as inmates in Zanzibar’s training institutions will be allowed to vote in the presidential election, according to the statement. ■