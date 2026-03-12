ZUUKUKA: Union promises 1 million new members to boost NSSF’s SmartLife campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization Evelyn Anite Kajik has hailed the Union — leaders of boda boda, taxis, buses and trucks in Uganda — for their efforts to take their members out of poverty by teaching them how to save money daily.

“From what I have heard from Fred Senoga, Business Product Advisor, United Boda Boda Riders Cooperative Union, I admire the growth and organization of the union and its members. This is not a gathering of people waiting for handouts; it’s hard-working Ugandans building their lives and contributing to Uganda’s economy and growth,” said Anite as she launched the latest Union initiative — Zuukuka.

The Zukuuka campaign launched in partnership with National Social Security Fund (NSSF), aims to promote a culture of saving and long-term financial planning by enrolling one million new SmartLife savers in the transport sector, small businesses, markets and other informal enterprises.

The official campaign launch was at the UMA Multipurpose Hall, Lugogo, today, with 1,000 NSSF SmartLife champions going through a brief workshop on how to rally support for financial inclusion right across the country.

It is this big membership number that Senoga said held the key for the transformation of the transport sector. He used the opportunity to introduce the latest members to get into the umbrella of the union — members of the Uganda Trucks cooperative — to the minister.

“For the first time ever, the transport sector is under one umbrella to generate its own income. We have the numbers, and through our channels, we are unstoppable,” he said.

Senoga said that with a national network of leaders in the transport sector in place across the country, the Union has been able to convince banks and investors to secure loans for land and for motorbikes and is now venturing into water, scholastic materials and savings for its members and their families.

According to Peninah Kabagambe, NSSF Chief Enterprise and Growth Officer, Uganda’s informal sector employs more than 80% of the country’s workforce, yet the majority remain outside the formal savings system, leaving millions financially vulnerable in old age.

She said the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) continues to deliver strong financial returns to its members. In 2025 alone, the Fund paid out more than UGX 2.7 trillion in interest to savers, while its total assets have grown to over UGX 26 trillion, making it one of the country’s most successful financial institutions.

However, these benefits remain largely inaccessible to workers who are not enrolled. Unfortunately, majority of the informal workers missed-out on this opportunity. But even for the informal workers that already save, they often save through informal mechanisms that earn little or no return.

NSSF SmartLife, a voluntary savings product designed specifically for informal sector workers allows individuals to save flexibly through mobile channels, regardless of how small their contributions may be.

“The reality is that millions of hardworking Ugandans in the informal sector are missing out on the benefits of long-term savings. Zuukuka is a call to action for them to understand that even small, consistent savings through NSSF SmartLife can transform their future,” said Baker Kasawuli, Union General Manager.

With millions of Ugandans earning their livelihoods outside formal employment, access to social security is no longer optional—it is essential for the country’s long-term economic stability.

