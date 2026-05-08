Man held for stealing Sh15 million from grandmother

Kabale, Uganda | URN | A man in his late 20s who has been posing as a boda boda rider in Kabale District has been arrested over accusations of stealing Sh15 million and other household items from his grandmother.

The suspect, identified as Innocent Bogere, also known as Byamukama, a resident of Makanga Village in Central Division, Kabale Municipality, had been living with his grandmother, Veronica Kabagwira, in Namugongo, Wakiso District, since childhood following the death of his parents.

According to reports, on May 2, 2026, Bogere allegedly stole sh15 million and several household items belonging to Kabagwira before going into hiding. Kabagwira reported the theft to Namugongo Police Station, where the case was registered under file number SD19/05/05/2026.

Police commenced investigations and traced the suspect to Kabale District, where he was arrested on Thursday night while posing as a boda boda rider.

On Friday, Bogere led security personnel to his rented room located in Bugongi Road Village, Lower Bugongi Road, Northern Division, Kabale Municipality. During the operation, he surrendered only 1.7 million shillings, which he said was the remaining balance from the stolen Sh15 million.

Bogere also revealed to security officers that he had another rented room in Kijuguta, within the same division, where he occasionally stayed. During a search at the Bugongi Road residence, security personnel recovered several items believed to belong to Kabagwira, including an umbrella, bed sheets, perfume, and an electric lamp. Bogere was also found with military trousers.

Nelson Atwongeire, the Kabale Assistant Resident District Commissioner, who participated in the operation, says the suspect was arrested following a tip-off from concerned boda boda leaders. He urged residents to continue cooperating with security agencies by reporting suspected criminals.

Atwongeire describes the incident as regrettable and shameful, noting that it was unfortunate for a man to steal from a grandmother who had cared for him for many years. He adds that the suspect would be arraigned before court upon completion of investigations.

Allan Turyatunga Bwashesha, the chairperson of the Kabale Boda Boda Riders Association, says Bogere had spent only five days in Kabale Town pretending to be a boda boda rider. According to Turyatunga, the suspect would reportedly appear at boda boda stages early in the morning before disappearing whenever genuine riders turned up for work.

He also says that during interrogation, Bogere admitted to using part of the stolen money to purchase two boda boda motorcycles.