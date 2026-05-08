Airtel Africa posts strong FY2026 results, profit at record $815 million

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Africa reported strong FY’26 results, with profit after tax rising to $813m, driven by a 29.5% increase in reported revenue to $6,415m, as data became the largest revenue component.

The customer base increased to 183.5 million, with Airtel Money processing over $215bn in annualised value and an underlying EBITDA margin reaching 49.3%.

Profit after tax of $813m improved from $328m in the prior period. Higher profit after tax in the current period was driven by higher operating profit and derivative and foreign exchange gains of $127m compared to $179m derivative and foreign exchange losses in the prior period.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of 4.26 cents per share, making the total dividend for the full year 7.1 cents per share, a 9.2% growth from the previous year, in line with Airtel Africa’s dividend policy.

“This year delivered a very strong performance across both operating and financial metrics, reflecting the attractive industry fundamentals and structural growth drivers across our footprint,” said Sunil Taldar, chief executive officer, adding that,” This backdrop, and the continued success of our strategy contributed to our highest level of customer additions, revenue and EBITDA growth.”

He, however, revealed that market conditions following recent geopolitical developments have affected the anticipated timing of the Airtel Money IPO. “We have made good progress and remain committed to the listing as market conditions allow, with the intention of undertaking the IPO in the second half of 2026.”

The financial report indicated that Capex for the year increased by 31.9% to $884m, in line with a revised guidance. During the year, Airtel Africa rolled out 3,250+ new sites and expanded its fibre network by approximately 3,200 kms to 81,900 kms, strengthening network reach and resilience while supporting improved service quality.

Capex guidance for FY’27 is approximately $1.1bn, reflecting accelerated investment to expand coverage and capacity, while also investing in home broadband (HBB) and data centres, as Airtel reinforces a strategy to scale digital infrastructure to meet rising demand.

“Our accelerated investment strategy remains focused on maximising value from our core growth businesses, while investing in new and fast‑growing areas, including enterprise, that will further advance both digital and financial inclusion and help transform communities across our footprint.”

“I want to say a particular thank-you to our customers, governments, regulators and partners for their support and our employees for their ongoing contribution to our continued successes.”

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with operations in 14 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

The company’s strategy is focused on providing a great customer experience across the entire footprint, enabling a corporate purpose of transforming lives across Africa.