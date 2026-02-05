Dubai retreat maps electric expansion of Uganda’s transport sector

Dubai, UAE | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA |The United Boda-Boda Riders Cooperative Union has outlined plans to expand its electric mobility and financing model beyond boda-bodas into Uganda’s taxi and bus sectors, following a two-day international leadership retreat held in Dubai over the weekend.

The retreat, which coincided with the Union’s first anniversary, was hosted by electric vehicle manufacturer Spiro at the Intercontinental Hotel and attracted more than 1,000 union leaders, transport partners and industry stakeholders. Discussions focused on formalising Uganda’s largely informal transport sector through electrification, structured financing and digital systems.

Founded in January 2025 to professionalise boda boda riders, the Union has grown into a broader transport platform. The Dubai meeting marked a strategic shift to incorporate buses and taxis into its operational and financial ecosystem.

The expansion is anchored in ambitious deployment targets.

Fred Ssenoga, the Union’s Business Product Advisor and Managing Director, disclosed plans to roll out 100,000 electric motorcycles and 100,000 electric taxis within the next year, citing partnerships with financial institutions, telecommunications companies and media houses as central to the strategy.

The retreat also reviewed progress made under the Union’s partnership with Spiro. The collaboration has so far deployed more than 16,000 electric motorcycles nationwide, supported by over 300 battery-swapping stations and more than 1,000 service centres across Uganda.

Spiro Chairman Gagan Gupta said the initiative aligns environmental goals with economic inclusion.

“Our partnership with UNION reflects a deep commitment to building solutions that balance environmental responsibility with economic inclusion in Uganda,” he said, adding that Uganda has emerged as a key market in emissions reduction and livelihood enhancement.

Spiro Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Burman said the programme extends beyond vehicle deployment.

“Our work in Uganda and across Africa is not just about electric vehicles; it is about creating dignified opportunities, cleaner cities, and a future where technology empowers communities”.

He noted that riders switching to electric motorcycles are saving about Shs 5,000 per day on fuel costs.

Beyond mobility, the Union used the retreat to showcase financial and social products aimed at building long-term economic security for members, with plans to extend these services to taxi and bus operators. Through the Union App, members can access asset financing for motorcycles, smartphones and land, including electric motorcycles priced at Shs 7.25 million after an initial deposit.

Housing initiatives were also highlighted, including a partnership with Housing Finance Bank under the “Zimba Mpola Mpola” scheme, which offers loans for land acquisition and home construction. The Union further outlined plans to establish basic “Union villages” in each of Uganda’s 72,000 villages.

Housing Finance Bank Executive Director Peace Ayebazibwe said: “Our partnership with Boda Boda riders goes beyond finance; it’s about creating jobs, supporting sustainable businesses, promoting affordable housing, and embracing eco-friendly solutions”.

The Union has also integrated its platform with the National Social Security Fund, enabling riders to make retirement contributions through the app.

Reflecting on the organisation’s first year, Ssenoga said, “What began just one year ago as a bold idea has already transformed into something greater. Today, Union is more than a name. It’s a growing platform for a promise of improved livelihoods for Uganda’s largest sector”.

“Through discipline, strong systems, and visionary leadership, we can unlock the full potential of Uganda’s transport sector. Through organizing boda bodas, taxis, and buses, we will transform it into a powerful economic engine, creating new opportunities on which thousands can build their future”, he added.