World record holder Cheptegei back home



Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT & XINHUA | The new 5000m World record holder, Joshua Cheptegei is expected back home today from Monaco.

Cheptegei, Kissa Stephen, Halima Nakaayi and Winnie Nanyondo flew into Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, Kenya at 3am aboard a Turkish Airlines. The athletes were received by the Uganda High Commission officials and are now on the road to Kampala via Malaba.

The athletes expressed delight at being received by the Ugandan officials on their arrival stating that despite the COVID 19 pandemic, they were still accorded a befitting welcome from the Uganda High Commission Officials.

Cheptegei, conveyed a sincere message of gratitude to the officials of the Uganda High Commission for the warm reception that was accorded to him and the entire Ugandan Team and emphasised that “This is a true fulfillment and true proof that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is still alive and that the Government is still at work even beyond Uganda’s borders.”

The athletes immediately departed the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and were escorted to the Malaba Border by the Uganda High Commission officials and the Kenyan Diplomatic Police Escorts.

The team is expected to arrive at the Malaba border by 2pm, where they will be handed over to the Ugandan Ministry of Education and Sports Officials .

How Cheptegei broke record

Cheptegei on Friday conquered Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele’s 16-year-old 5,000m world record by improving it by 1.99s at the restart of the coronavirus-hit Diamond League in Monaco.

The 2019 men’s 10,000 worlds champion clocked in 12 minutes 35.36 seconds to shatter Bekele’s previous best of 12:37.35 which was set in 2004.

“I think Monaco is a special place and it’s one of these places where I could break the world record,” Cheptegei, 23, said after the win.

Back in February before the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, the Ugandan had set a world 5,000 record on the road also in Monaco. Then, everything has been changed by the virus.

“It took a lot of mind setting to keep being motivated this year because so many people are staying at home but you have to stay motivated. I pushed myself, I had the right staff with me, the right coach,” he said. “I’m also usually based in Europe, but being based in Uganda with my family was actually great.”

Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli was the only other man who broke 13 minutes, as he finished a distant second in a lifetime best of 12:51.78.

Following two exhibition events in Oslo and Zurich in June and July, the event in Monaco marked the real comeback of the competitive season for athletics. The next meeting is scheduled for August 23 in Stockholm, Sweden.