Women activists want EC to control security operations in campaigns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Women activists want Electoral Commission to control security operations in the ongoing campaigns ahead of the 2021 elections. Speaking at a press briefing organised by the Forum for Women in Democracy at Mestil hotel in Nsambya, Sarah Birete, the Executive Director Center for Constitutional Governance, said security agencies have hijacked the electoral process.

Birete wondered why every opposition rally ends with teargas, beatings and candidates being blocked from going for their scheduled meetings.

Magret Sekajja, the former chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission asked police and the Electoral Commission to work together.

She, however, said EC should reserve the right to direct security on what is expected of the candidates and not the other round like what is happening.

Crispin Kaheru, an independent Election observer asked the various stakeholders including security agencies, the Electoral Commission, the justice system, Uganda Communications Commission and Uganda Human Rights Commission to address the emerging issues in the campaigns of different candidates so as to ensure peaceful, free and fair 2021 general elections.

However, the EC Spokesperson, Paul Bukenya told URN in a phone interview that security agencies are there to ensure candidates comply with the standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said there wouldn’t any issues if the candidates and their supporters run their campaigns in accordance with the EC guidelines. .

********

URN