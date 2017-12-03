THIS WEEK: Museveni intervenes in KCCA, taxi fees clashes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Operators of the public transport – taxi business in the city last week engaged in a scuffle with dues collectors of the Kampala Capital City Authority as the operators protested against paying annual fees.

On Nov.25, president Museveni intervened and suggested that the authority halts the Shs120, 000 charges. He said they should only pay a road user fee of Shs80, 000 per month.

The president was re-echoing his earlier position when he met the operators where he asked that daily charges be scrapped promising them that they will be charged once a thing that administration of the authority had refused to heed to saying that the authority requires such funds to run the city.

But, city lord mayor Erias Lukwago had blamed the president for causing confusion by interfering in decisions that are supposed to be taken by city leaders and making promises to operators that he couldn’t keep.

Ever since he promised a fee-scrap tax operators have been always engaging in strikes whenever they are asked to pay.