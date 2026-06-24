Ugandan Gospel artist Mungu Feni wins international award in Ghana

Accra, Ghana | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Ugandan gospel artist Benard Feni, popularly known as Mungu Feni, has been named International Artist of the Year at the Prestigious Personalities Awards 2026 held in Accra, Ghana.

The recognition comes weeks after the Arua-born musician won the Best New Star Gospel Artist award at the Shining Stars Africa Awards in Rwanda, marking a period of growing international recognition for the singer.

According to the organisers, the award recognises excellence, leadership and impact within the creative industry.

“Your hard work, consistency, influence, and commitment to excellence have distinguished you as a worthy recipient of the Prestigious Personalities Awards under the distinguished platform of Feleb Concepts Multimedia (World Credibility Office),” the organisers said in a citation.

“Through your vision, service, and positive impact on society, you continue to inspire generations and contribute immensely toward growth, empowerment, and transformation within your industry and beyond,” they added.

Speaking after receiving the award, Feni dedicated the recognition to his supporters.

“To all my fans around the world, this award belongs to you as much as it belongs to me. Winning International Artist of the Year is a dream come true, and I am deeply grateful for your endless love, support, and belief in my journey,” he said.

“Every stream, every share, every ticket purchased, every message of encouragement, and every prayer has helped make this moment possible. You have stood by me through every challenge and celebrated every victory with me.”

Feni said the award would motivate him to continue producing music and representing Uganda internationally.

“This award is not the finish line, it is motivation to work even harder, create even better music, and continue representing our culture and our people on the global stage,” he said.

The recognition is notable for an artist who has spent only three years in the music industry. Much of Feni’s growth has been driven through digital platforms, where his music has attracted millions of streams and audiences beyond Uganda.

Beyond music, Feni is involved in community development through the Mungu Feni Foundation, a West Nile-based organisation that supports youth and vulnerable communities