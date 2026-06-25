Haruna Kasolo named acting Foreign Affairs Minister

Kampala, Uganda | URN | President Yoweri Museveni has appointed State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, as the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs pending the appointment of a substantive minister.

In an appointment letter dated June 22, 2026, Museveni invoked Article 99(1) of the Constitution to designate Kasolo to temporarily oversee the ministry. “In exercise of the powers vested in the President by Article 99(1) of the Constitution, I hereby appoint you as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the absence of a substantive minister,” Museveni wrote in the letter addressed to Kasolo.

The appointment comes amid an unusual leadership vacuum at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the recent Cabinet reshuffle. President Museveni had earlier named Adonia Ayebare for the position, but the appointment was met with questions over his citizenship status.

Ayebare was among four ministers-designate whose appointments came under scrutiny over allegations that they held dual citizenship. The Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control Act restricts dual citizens from holding certain public offices, including those of Cabinet minister and state minister.

Kasolo, who has been serving as State Minister for Foreign Affairs, will now oversee the ministry’s day-to-day operations, diplomatic engagements, and implementation of Uganda’s foreign policy until a substantive minister is appointed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs plays a critical role in managing Uganda’s relations with foreign governments, international organisations and regional bodies. The temporary appointment is expected to ensure continuity in diplomatic operations at a time when Uganda is actively engaged in several regional and international initiatives, including peace and security efforts in the Great Lakes region and the East African Community integration process.