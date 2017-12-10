THIS WEEK: Another date for Local council elections set

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Court on Dec.04 issued an interim order pushing local council elections which were supposed to take place earlier in November to January 31, 2018.

The order issued by High court’s Justice Stephen follows a petition by a concerned citizen James Tweheyo who had told court that if elections were held on the previous date of November24 students who were still doing exams would not participate in the polls which is a violation of their right to vote as provided for in the constitution.

Musota’s order now is meant to give the parties involved including the Electoral Commission and the petitioner time to do thorough consultations into the issue.

However, if the new date is met, it will be the first time in more than fifteen years for the elections to be held.

They have been severally halted with most times the government citing funding challenges but analysts say the local councils are the most vital political position as these leaders are in constant interaction with their electorate and arbitrate on issues which aren’t taken to court.

Research shows the biggest part of conflict resolution is made in these village courts headed by local council leaders since only 1% of Ugandans go to formal courts for arbitration.