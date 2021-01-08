Urban refugees demand security boost ahead of elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Urban refugees living in Kampala have asked security personnel to provide them with security ahead of next week’s elections.

The refugees are living in fear about the likely outbreak of violence during and after the elections. There are over 1.4 million refugees in Uganda of which over 100,000 stay in Kampala in the areas of Makindye, Mengo, Kisenyi, Nsambya, Kansanga, Bunga, and Nakulabye among others.

Eyob Kassepe, an urban refugee in Kampala from Eritrea staying in Nakulabye says that as a refugee community, they are praying for peaceful elections and transition of power, however, they are uncertain of what will happen after the elections.

Kassepe says that due to the uncertainty, the police should provide them with special security especially to their colleagues living in slums.

Alice who is also a refugee from Burundi living at Salama road in Makindye wants the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to resettle them to another secure country and return to Uganda when the elections have ended.

Ahmed Ali Abdul, a refugee from Somalia says the police should protect the refugees living in Kisenyi because it is known to be an area where riots are common.

John Gasole residing in Bunga says that incidents of violence in the campaigns remind them of what they went through in their home country before they came to Uganda.

Julius Mucunguzi, the communications officer in the Prime Minister’s Office says that the refugees should not panic about their safety. He however warned the refugees against participating in the election process.

The Deputy Police spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Luke Oweyesigire says that the refugees should report any threats against them to security personnel.

URN