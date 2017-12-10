UIA in new motor insurance campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The umbrella organization of insurers, the Uganda Insurance Association, has intensified a motor insurance awareness drive as part of its countrywide insurance literacy campaign.

Miriam Magala, the chief executive officer of UIA said on Nov 29 that as part of the campaign, the association has lined up a list of activities such as media house visits that will all be geared towards educating Ugandans about Motor Third party and comprehensive insurance, the benefits and how these can be utilized by the public.

She said that although it is mandatory for all Ugandan motorists to have motor third party insurance, only about 30% of the vehicles on the road are insured and many are yet to appreciate the value of motor insurance.