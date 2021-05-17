Uganda’s journey to Industrialisation

NRM MANIFESTO WEEK | To promote the establishment of mini-industries at zonal or sub-county level, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Coorperatives through the Rural Industrial Development Programme (RIDP), sixty three (63) enterprises with a focus on the following value chains: milk, coffee, maize, sim sim, wood and wood products, honey, and fruits drawn from 47 districts have been supported with value addition equipment and supported to undertake product certification.

Coordination of implementation of the RIDP; 27 enterprises supported in 18 Districts, 7 enterprises supported for certification, 135 operators from 4 enterprises trained. Processing facilities established that include; a Fish Sinking Pellet making facility in Kampala, Chicken Hatchery in Kamuli, Concrete block making facility in Mbarara, Yogurt Processing facility in Kaliro district, a Yogurt Processing facility in Mukono district, Ginger processing facility in Mpigi district and a Semi-Automated Coffee Processing Plant in Iganga. Bubale Innovation Platform from Rubanda District was supported to undertake product certification for Millet (Bushera) and Sorghum Flour.

The Ministry through UDC is working to establish the cement, iron and steel industries, a venture to be spearheaded by the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC). UDC is working together with the National Planning Authority (NPA) to implement this. The final draft feasibility study report on the project has been completed by NPA with funding from European Union on behalf of Government.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) through Sino minerals is carrying out further exploration studies on the iron ore deposit. The studies will inform the next course of Action.

Industrial Parks

To facilitate industrialization, the Ministry of Trade, Industries and Cooperatives is working to establish industrial parks with infrastructure; roads, railways, water, Internet and power. Government through the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MFPED) entered into an MoU with Lagan Group Ltd UK in joint venture with Dott Services Ltd in March 2018 for the development of infrastructure at Kampala Industrial and Business Park Namanve under contractor facilitated financing arrangement. To develop road networks, water distribution networks, sewerage networks, water treatment plant, power services, fibre optic services, solar power street lighting, SMEs workspaces.

On 12th January 2020 a successful ground breaking ceremony was held at KIBP Namanve, supervised by UIA. The contractor is on ground and designing, developing architectural and engineering drawings and other integral works has started.

The Ministry followed up with, MFPED and other MDAs on implementation of the Presidential Directive to establish strategic Infrastructures within Industrial Parks( Roads, Water and Electricity), So far approved budget estimates for LIOASHEN KAPEKA and Finalizing for Mbale. Another Industrial park in Mbale has been developed by the Chinese under the Public Private Partnership arrangement.

Under the programme-based planning MTIC, MFPED, and Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) will continue to pursue the implementation works. The work in progress. It’s along term project.

Under the manifesto commitment to establish the following industries: three more tea processing plants in Kabale, Kisoro and Kanungu; Iron and Steel industry in Muko – Kabale, Jinja, Kampala and Tororo; Lake Katwe salt factory; and Sheet glass project in Masaka. The status is as follows:

In partnership with Kigezi Highland Tea Ltd, two tea processing plants have been established in Kabale and Kisoro, each with a processing capacity of 450Kg/hour. These were commissioned in 2018.

Iron and steel

Iron and Steel industry in Muko – Kabale, Jinja, Kampala and Tororo: UDC is working together with the National Planning Authority (NPA) to implement this. The final draft feasibility study report on the project has been completed by NPA with funding from European Union on behalf of Government. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) through Sino minerals is carrying out exploration studies on the iron ore deposits.

Lake Katwe Salt Factory: the Ministry of Trade acquired Land titles for three plots on which the investment/old plant and the staff quarters are built. Prospecting activities were carried out to assess the geological and physical infrastructure so as to plan and guide investment decisions.

Sheet Glass Project in Masaka: UDC applied to the Directorate of Geological Surveys and Mines for an Exploration License for the sand deposits at Malembo, Bbale and Namirembe.

Agro processing

The Ministry supported agro-processing industries. For instance, Soroti Fruit Factory was completed and commissioned at the start of April 2019; it is now operational. The Yumbe fruit factorY is under construction. The construction and installation of fruit processing equipment for the proposed Yumbe Fruit Factory under collaboration of NAADS, UDC, FONUS and Aringa Fruit Farmers’ Cooperative Society and located in the greater West Nile sub-region completed.

In the case of Luwero Fruit Factory, procurement for Consultants to undertake revalidation of the 2013 feasibility study on the proposed fruit factory, development of master plan, engineering designs, ESIA is ongoing after which civil works and procurement of equipment will be commence

Nwoya Multi Fruit Factory is being implemented under collaboration between NAADS, UDC, Delight Nwoya Ltd and Nwoya Fruit Farmers’ Cooperative Society. It will located in Nwoya district with an EPC contractor being procured who will establish a “turn-key” 13MT/hr factory. Others are Agro-processing Facilities in Kayunga, Masaka and Kasese districts.

Four out of five pledged sugar factories have been established. Four factories have been set up so far, with two (Bwendero in Hoima and Bushenyi Sugar in Kyenjojo District) already in full production while Atiak Sugar in Amuru District and Victoria Sugar Ltd in Luwero District.