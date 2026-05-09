Equity Bank celebrates 81 scholars, commissions 100 more

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Bank Uganda has today commissioned 100 scholars from the fifth cohort of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP). These students join 412 previously admitted scholars, all selected based on their outstanding performance in the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education examinations, bringing the total to 512 scholars who have graduated from the program since its inception.

The bank also celebrated the graduation of 81 scholars from the maiden 2022 cohort, who have successfully completed studies in diverse disciplines across universities nationwide, including engineering, statistics, law, and other fields.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Equity Bank Uganda Managing Director Gift Shoko emphasized the program’s role in nurturing future leaders who will contribute to national development. He noted that the Equity Leaders Program provides scholars with mentorship, leadership training and exposure to global opportunities, equipping them to become change-makers in their communities.

“Through the Equity Leaders Program, we are not only supporting academic excellence but also nurturing leaders who will drive innovation, integrity, and sustainable growth for Uganda,” said Gift Shoko.

He further emphasized the importance of intentional growth and decision-making, noting that scholars must actively shape their future through the choices they make and the discipline they build during their transition into professional life.

Since its inception in Uganda in January 2022, the program has supported hundreds of bright Ugandan students, offering them pathways to higher education and professional growth.

The graduation of the maiden cohort marks a significant milestone, showcasing the program’s success in producing graduates who are already making strides in their respective fields.

In her remarks, Dr Joanne Korir, Director Operations, Equity Group Foundation, expressed her excitement about the program’s continued success in Uganda, now in its 5th year. She emphasized that through ELP, Equity Bank Uganda is giving young minds valuable exposure to the corporate world and nurturing their potential to contribute to socio-economic transformation of the country and beyond.

“This program equips scholars with critical thinking, business acumen, leadership, and life skills, transforming both individuals and communities,” she said. She further underscored the importance of intentional personal development, adding that planning, self-leadership, and effective use of time are critical for success and that innovation, communication, and emotional intelligence remain key drivers of leadership and career growth.

Catherine Psomgen, Director of Public Sector and Social Investment, highlighted the broader impact of the program in identifying and nurturing transformative leaders across Uganda. She noted that the program goes beyond academic excellence by exposing students to leadership training, mentorship, and practical experiences that prepare them for life beyond school.

“This mentorship journey is intended to shape students into transformative leaders,” she said, adding that scholars are supported throughout their journey, including global university applications and career development pathways.

One of the graduating scholars, Victor Nuwaga, shared: “The Equity Leaders Program has been life changing. Beyond financial support, it gave me mentorship, confidence and a network of peers who inspire me every day. I am proud to be part of a community that is committed to giving back and shaping Uganda’s future.”

Another scholar, Christabel Nabukenya Babirye, reflected on the importance of inclusion and opportunity, noting that access to financial systems and mentorship can unlock the potential of young people regardless of background: “Every student in this room has potential,” she emphasized, encouraging fellow scholars to use their opportunities to create impact beyond themselves.

In his remarks, the Guest of Honour, Dr. Patrick Muinda who is the Commissioner for Library, E-Learning, and Information Technology, stated that by investing in young talent, Equity Bank Uganda has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the next generation and fostering innovation across diverse sectors.

He also further emphasized that leadership must be rooted in service and responsibility, encouraging scholars to use education not only for personal success but also to create meaningful impact in their communities.

Equity Group Foundation Board Director Sam Bwaya commended the scholars for completing the one-week induction and implored them to live a life of selflessness and work to impact communities: “The ELP scholars exemplify our commitment to driving socio-economic growth across Africa. Today’s commissioning ceremony marks a moment of pride not only for our scholars but for Equity Bank Uganda and the Equity Group Foundation’s vision of empowering young leaders to create meaningful change within their communities,” Bwaya said.

He further challenged scholars to uphold excellence, discipline, and integrity, reminding them that their actions today will determine their future and that they now serve as ambassadors of the program’s values and mission.

Delivering a keynote message on behalf of the Equity Group CEO Dr. James Mwangi, Henry Rugaamba, Non-Executive Board Director – Equity Uganda Bank, highlighted the transformative power of opportunity and mentorship: “Excellence is not determined by geography, background, or circumstance, it exists in every community,” he noted, emphasizing that when opportunity is provided, young people rise to their full potential.

The Equity Leaders Program (ELP) is a rigorous mentorship and leadership development program run by Equity Group Foundation across four countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and DR Congo. The program offers a comprehensive package including paid internship, mentorship, coaching, networking and support for students pursuing higher education both locally and internationally through university counseling, with the aim of nurturing top-performing, high-school graduates into future African leaders.

Equity Leaders Program, run under the Education and Leadership Development pillar of Equity Group Foundation, is committed to empowering academically gifted young scholars. This rigorous program equips participants with leadership skills, mentorship, and professional networks to address Africa’s most pressing challenges: it blends academic excellence, character development, mentorship, and practical experience to cultivate a generation of future leaders.

As part of the program, scholars undergo a 3–6 month paid internship with Equity Bank, receiving a monthly stipend and gaining hands-on experience across various departments. Post-internship, mentorship and coaching continue throughout their university education to ensure a holistic development experience.

The scholars also benefit from a comprehensive two-month College Counselling program where they receive expert guidance on essay writing, university selection, and exam preparation. The scholars will be joining universities in Uganda and across the globe, with some past ELP scholars securing fully funded scholarships to prestigious institutions such as Harvard University, New York University, the University of Waterloo, the University of Delhi, Moscow Aviation Institute, universities in China, and Frankfurt University.

The Equity Group Foundation is a non-profit implementing foundation set up in 2008 as the social arm of Equity Group Holdings with the aim of transforming the lives and livelihoods of our people socially and economically by availing modern, inclusive financial services that maximize their opportunities.

Through financial and technological innovations, Equity Group Foundation supports Africans by providing the finest education and career opportunities and offering those looking for growth opportunities, such as the youth, women and entrepreneurs, a powerful methodology that sources the finest talent and intellectual capital and leverages Equity Group’s vast infrastructure and network.

Apart from the the Education and Leadership Development pillar, the Equity Group Foundation also supports other pillars in Innovation and Technology, Social Protection, Enterprise Development and Financial Inclusion, Food and Agriculture, Energy and Environment and Health.