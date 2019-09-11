Ugandan appointed to head UN climate technology centre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University’s former Head of Commercial law and Deputy Dean of School of law Dr. Rose Mwebaza of Uganda has been appointed the new Director of the Climate Technology Centre & Network (CTCN), the implementation arm of the UN Framework Convention on climate change Technology Mechanism.

A statement from Copenhagen says Dr Mwebaza takes to the institution her 20 years of experience on a wide range of climate change, environment and sustainable development issues.

The Climate Technology Centre & Network (CTCN ) is one of the institutions helping nations realize their commitments under the Paris Agreement by providing technology solutions and capacity building on a broad array of sectors, including agriculture, early warning systems, energy, urban planning, industry and waste management.

Dr. Mwebaza served previously as Chief Natural Resources Officer at the African Development Bank. Prior to that, she held several leadership positions within the UN Development Programme (UNDP), including serving as Programme Manager for UNDP’s regional office for Africa.

She was also the Policy Advisor to UNDP’s strategic global initiative to address climate change in least developed countries.

She was also an Advisor to the Chairperson of the African Union, where she provided policy advice on development issues related to the African Union Development Agenda and UNDP’s Development Support to Africa.

She is a former Carl Duisberg Research fellow at the World Conservation Union (IUCN) and a founding member of the Network for African Women Environmentalists.

Rose Mwebaza holds a PhD in Environment and Natural Resource Governance from Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia; a Master’s Degree in International Comparative Law from the University of Florida, U.S.A; and a Bachelor of Law Degree (LL.B, Hons.) from Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda.

She replaces Mr. Jukka Uosukainen of Finland who served as CTCN Director from 2014-2019, and will address the CTCN’s Advisory Board for the first time when it gathers at its 14th meeting on 11 September in Paris.

The Climate Technology Centre & Network (CTCN)leverages the expertise of a global network of more than 500 civil societies, finance, private sector, and research institutions to deliver tailored solutions at the request of developing countries. 93 countries are currently participating in this innovative mechanism.

