Kenya’s SGR freight volume surpasses 50 million tonnes

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | The cumulative freight volume transported along Kenya’s Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation, has exceeded 50 million tonnes as of July 26, the operator said on Monday.

Since commencing operations on May 31, 2017, the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR has maintained a safe operational record for more than 3,300 consecutive days.

During this period, it has transported a total of 18.606 million passengers, while cumulative freight volume has reached 50.015 million tonnes, according to the Africa Star Railway Operation Company (Afristar), which provides operational and technical support for the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR.

The railway stretches 472 km, linking the port city of Mombasa in the southeastern part of the country with the capital city, Nairobi. It is the first modern railway constructed in Kenya since independence and stands as a key achievement of China-Kenya cooperation under the BRI.

Since freight services officially began in 2018, cargo volumes have continued to grow, while operational efficiency has steadily improved.

Initially transporting mainly containerized cargo, the SGR freight service has since expanded to include diverse categories such as grain, fertilizer, steel, cement clinker, agricultural products, and cold-chain cargo.

The SGR has significantly improved logistics efficiency, reduced overall transportation costs, strengthened connectivity between the Port of Mombasa and inland areas, and helped ensure the stable operation of industrial and supply chains.

Afristar said it would continue to work with Kenya Railways to boost transport capacity and service quality, delivering more efficient, safe and convenient railway services to accelerate Kenya’s economic and social development. ■