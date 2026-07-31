Dr Muvawala launches IASP Africa conference due October

International Association for Strategy Professionals (IASP) Uganda and National Planning Authority (NPA) launch Africa Regional Conference 2026 to advance Strategy Excellence for Africa’s Transformation

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The International Association for Strategy Professionals (IASP) Uganda Chapter and the National Planning Authority (NPA) have officially launched the IASP Africa Regional Conference 2026, marking an important milestone in their partnership to advance strategy excellence as a driver of Africa’s socio-economic transformation.

The conference, themed “Unlocking Strategy Excellence for Africa’s Transformation”, will take place on 29–30 October 2026 at Skyz Hotel Naguru, Kampala, bringing together strategy professionals, policymakers, business leaders, academics and development practitioners from across Africa and beyond.

Launching the conference, Dr. Joseph Muvawala, the Executive Director of the National Planning Authority, said Africa’s foremost development imperative is accelerated growth and development. He pointed out that accelerated growth is a necessary condition for inclusive growth, especially because it provides the pre-requisite resources needed for inclusive-growth-related development interventions. He noted that achieving this requires deliberate strategy, disciplined execution and stronger regional integration to unlock the continent’s full economic potential.

“As we pursue Uganda’s Tenfold Growth ambition by 2040, we recognise that accelerated growth is essential for expanding opportunity, creating prosperity and delivering inclusive development. Platforms such as the IASP Africa Regional Conference provide an important opportunity for leaders and practitioners to strengthen the capabilities needed to accelerate growth across Africa.”

Dr Muvawala added that the conference provides a timely platform for governments, business leaders, strategy professionals and development practitioners to exchange practical experience and strengthen the execution capabilities required to deliver long-term transformation across the continent.

Speaking at the launch, Innocent Agaba, the President of the IASP Uganda Chapter, said Africa’s challenge is no longer the absence of strategies, but the ability to execute them consistently and translate ambition into measurable results.

“Across Africa, organisations have ambitious development agendas and growth aspirations. The real opportunity now is to strengthen strategy excellence so that institutions consistently execute strategy, improve performance and deliver sustainable results. This Conference has been designed to advance that conversation through practical learning, shared experience and professional collaboration.”

The conference programme will explore six strategic priorities shaping Africa’s future. These include: Accelerated and Inclusive Growth; Regional Integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA); Leadership and Talent Development; Excellence of Strategy Execution; Strategic Foresight; and the Transformative Potential of Technology and Artificial Intelligence. Together, these discussions will examine how organisations should strengthen institutional performance, accelerate execution and build the capabilities required to deliver Africa’s long-term transformation.

Officials said the IASP Africa Regional Conference has become an important platform for advancing professional practice in strategy across the continent, providing opportunities for practitioners to exchange ideas, showcase leading practice and strengthen collaboration across the public, private and development sectors.

Registration is now open for strategy professionals, policymakers, chief executives, entrepreneurs, academics, researchers, development practitioners and emerging leaders from across Africa and beyond.