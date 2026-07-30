Full house as Entebbe Club set for Stanbic Bank Matchplay final

Entebbe, Uganda | Phillip Corry | East Africa’s oldest golf facility, Entebbe Club, is gearing up for Saturday’s Grand Finale of the 10th edition of the Stanbic Bank Match Play Grand Final.

After five months of pulsating golf matches, final debutants Sam Kacungira and Vincent Katutsi will battle 2024 finalists Richard Mwami and Tony Kisadha in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter over 18 holes at the par 71 Lakeside course.

“We are prepared for our opponents and are just waiting for the action on the course. We do respect them and we are looking forward to the match itself,” Kacungira stated in a phone interview.

“The Entebbe course is a challenging one and plays long; you have to be precise on your shots on the course. We also like to thank the main sponsors and co-sponsors for making this event exciting and sponsoring it.”

To get here, Katutsi and Kacungira overcame the pair of Ronald Pulle and Michael Monne, beating them 5 to 4.

Richard Mwami and his mate Tony Kisadha, who lost the 2024 final ladies’ pair Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo, will be vying to break the jinx.

To get here, Mwami and Kisadha had to dig deep with a win over Brian Manyindo and Mark Musinguzi, winning on the second extra hole.

The winner of the final is granted a fully paid trip by Uganda Airlines to go watch the DP Tour Abu Dhabi Championship in Dubai, UAE from Nov 5-8.

A huge field is expected to complement the grand final in the subsidiary category with side bets to accommodate other activities to be won on the day.

The 6-month Match Play Challenge is sponsored by Stanbic Bank Uganda, and co-sponsored by Johnnie Walker, Cfao Motors, Uganda Airlines, and AfriSafe Risk Consultants.

Past Winners

2017: Isaac Mariera/John Muchiri

2018: Shiela Kesiime/Peace Kabasweka

2019: Richard Lutwama/Robert Busingye

2020: Innocent Nahabwe/Luwum Adoch

2021: COVID-19 affected

2022: Dr Patrick Ndase/Philemon Akatuhurira

2023: Richard Mucunguzi/Saidi Kirarira

2024: Lillian Koowe/Joyce Kisembo

2025: Charles Kabunga/Steven Kitamirike