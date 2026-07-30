BRONZE: Chemutai adds Uganda third Commonwealth medal

Glasgow, Scotland | URN | Peruth Chemutai won bronze in the women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday, taking Uganda’s medal tally to three at the ongoing Games. The Olympic champion clocked 9 minutes, 9.45 seconds to finish third in a highly competitive final.

Kenya’s Faith Cherotich won gold in a new Commonwealth Games record of 9:01.76, while England’s Elise Thorner claimed silver in a personal best of 9:05.45 after a strong finishing kick. The medal adds another major international achievement to Chemutai’s decorated career.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion has remained among the world’s leading steeplechase athletes, consistently finishing on the podium at major championships and Diamond League meetings. She headed to Glasgow after placing fifth at the Eugene Diamond League earlier this month.

Speaking after the race, Chemutai said she was pleased to add another medal to Uganda’s campaign despite the stiff competition. “Every championship is different, and I gave everything I had. Of course I wanted gold, but I am grateful to win another medal for Uganda. I thank God, my coaches, teammates and all Ugandans for believing in me,” she said.

Uganda Athletics Federation President Dominic Otuchet hailed Chemutai’s performance, describing it as another demonstration of her consistency on the international stage. “Peruth has once again demonstrated resilience and consistency at the highest level. Winning a Commonwealth Games medal against such a strong field is a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for Uganda. We congratulate her and the entire technical team,” Otuchet said.

Chemutai’s bronze continues Uganda’s impressive run at the Games. Para-swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe won the country’s first medal with silver in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke SB8 event before adding a bronze in another para-swimming race.

Uganda’s women’s 3×3 basketball team also secured a silver medal, bringing the country’s overall medal tally to four. Uganda will now look to its remaining athletics events, where its middle- and long-distance runners are expected to mount further medal challenges as the Games enter their final stages.