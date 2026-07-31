Airtel Uganda rallies Ugandans through its platforms to improve road safety

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Airtel Uganda has launched a road safety awareness initiative using its communication platforms and leadership voices to encourage customers and the wider public to make intentional choices that improve road safety for all.

The initiative running on the telecom’s digital platforms comes at a time when the country is reeling from a series of road crashes that have resulted in the loss of lives and left families and communities grieving. Airtel Uganda is using its reach to reinforce a simple but important message: “Every road user has a role to play in making our roads safer.”

As part of the initiative, Airtel Uganda is sending road safety messages directly to subscribers through SMS, while safety reminders have also been incorporated into selected end of call/transaction messages received by customers. This allows road safety messages to reach customers as part of the everyday interactions they already have with the Airtel network.

Members of Airtel Uganda’s Executive Committee have also joined the campaign through a series of videos encouraging motorists, passengers, cyclists, boda boda riders and pedestrians to make safer choices on the road.

“Every journey ends somewhere important: at home, at work, at school or with the people waiting for us. Through the platforms available to us, we want to remind Ugandans that the choices we make on the road matter. Slowing down, avoiding distractions, wearing a seat belt or helmet, respecting other road users and following traffic rules can help protect lives,” Airtel Uganda C.E.O and Managing Director, Mr Soumendra Sahu, said

The campaign encourages motorists to observe speed limits, avoid using mobile phones while driving, refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol, wear seat belts and ensure vehicles are roadworthy before travelling. Motorcyclists and their passengers are encouraged to wear helmets, while pedestrians are reminded to remain alert and use designated crossing points where available.

“The initiative forms part of Airtel Uganda’s broader commitment to using technology and connectivity to create a positive impact in the communities it serves. Airtel Uganda extends its sympathies to families and communities that have lost loved ones in road crashes and wishes those recovering from injuries a full recovery.”