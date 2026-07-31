Reach A Hand Africa urges young people to participate in  National Cleaning Day Drive

Masaka, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Reach A Hand Africa (RAHA) has urged young people across the country to actively participate in the government’s monthly National Cleaning Day initiative, describing environmental cleanliness as a shared responsibility that is critical to protecting public health and building resilient communities.

The call was made as the organisation joined the rest of the country in observing National Cleaning Day through community clean-up exercises at its headquarters in Lungujja, Kampala, and at Lambu Landing Site in Masaka District.

Speaking after the exercise, Reach A Hand Africa’s Director of Programmes, Benson Muhindo, urged young people to take the lead in promoting cleaner and healthier communities by embracing the monthly initiative beyond organised campaigns.

“National Cleaning Day reminds us that protecting our communities begins with simple actions that each one of us can take. By keeping our surroundings clean, we reduce the risk of disease, protect our environment, and create healthier spaces where people can thrive,” he said.

He encouraged individuals, schools, businesses, community groups and local leaders to treat National Cleaning Day as an ongoing civic responsibility rather than a once-a-month activity, noting that collective action is essential in improving environmental sanitation and public health.

Local leaders in Lungujja lauded RAHA for taking part in the initiative. They included Councillor Hajat Sarah Nantongo Ssemambo‎ (Lungujja), Chairman Kyambadde Ali (Ssendawula Zone), and Chairperson (lady) Namulidwa (Ssendawula Zone)

As part of the day’s activities, Reach A Hand Africa staff cleaned the organisation’s headquarters and surrounding neighbourhood in Lungujja, including Sendawula Zone, Bukoza, Kibumbilo, Lusaaze, Makamba, Kalama Road, while another team carried out a clean-up exercise at Lambu Landing Site in Masaka District, where the organisation was commemorating World Drowning Prevention Day through its Omanyi Okuwuga campaign.

The National Cleaning Day initiative is part of the Government of Uganda’s efforts to improve environmental sanitation, strengthen waste management and encourage collective action towards cleaner, healthier and more sustainable communities.