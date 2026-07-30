Bateebe, Ggoobi appointed to Kenya Pipeline Company board

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Secretary to the Treasury, Dr. Ramathan Ggoobi, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Irene Pauline Bateebe, have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) PLC.

Their appointment strengthens Uganda’s representation in one of East Africa’s most strategic energy infrastructure companies.

The appointments, announced by KPC in a public notice, took effect on July 28, 2026, and are part of changes to the board of the state-owned company that transports, stores and distributes petroleum products across Kenya and supplies several neighbouring countries, including Uganda.

Dr. Ggoobi joins the board as an economist and public policy expert with extensive experience in macroeconomic policy, public financial management and economic development.

Engineer Pauline Irene Bateebe brings more than two decades of experience in Uganda’s energy and petroleum sector.

She has played a central role in developing the country’s oil and gas industry and has served on the boards of the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), the Uganda Energy Credit Capitalisation Company and as Chairperson of the Uganda Refinery Holding Company.

According to KPC, the new directors bring expertise in economics, energy, infrastructure, finance and corporate governance that will support the company’s strategic objectives, long-term sustainability and commitment to high standards of corporate governance.

The other appointments are former Kenya National Highways Authority Director General Eng. Meshack Otieno Kidenda, National Treasury Technical Adviser Samson Kipkemboi Burgei and National Social Security Fund of Kenya Managing Trustee and Chief Executive Officer Ronald Kenyanya Nyamosi.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development welcomed the appointments. In a statement posted on its official social media platforms, the ministry congratulated Bateebe and Ggoobi on their appointment as Non-Executive Directors of KPC.

The appointments are significant because they come after Uganda acquired a stake in the Kenya Pipeline Company as part of its strategy to deepen regional energy cooperation and strengthen its influence over petroleum transportation infrastructure.

For decades, Uganda has relied heavily on Kenya’s pipeline network and fuel import infrastructure to transport refined petroleum products from the Port of Mombasa into the country.

By becoming a shareholder and securing representation on the KPC board, Uganda is expected to play a greater role in decisions affecting pipeline operations, fuel storage, infrastructure expansion and regional petroleum logistics.

The appointments also reinforce ongoing energy cooperation between Kampala and Nairobi as Uganda prepares for commercial oil production.

Uganda is investing heavily in strategic petroleum infrastructure, including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), the planned Uganda Refinery and expanded fuel storage facilities.

The government says these investments are aimed at improving energy security, reducing supply disruptions, supporting regional trade and positioning Uganda as a key player in East Africa’s energy sector. Analysts say representation on the KPC board allows Uganda to contribute to the company’s strategic direction while protecting its interests as both a shareholder and one of the pipeline network’s largest users.

Kenya Pipeline Company operates more than 1,700 kilometres of pipeline. It is responsible for transporting and storing petroleum products destined for Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and northern Tanzania. Its infrastructure is regarded as one of the most critical components of East Africa’s fuel supply chain.