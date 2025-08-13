Uganda starts packaging skills program to strengthen agro-trade, harvest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is undertaking its first-ever national packaging standards training, a high-level masterclass designed to improve product quality, reduce post-harvest losses, and support small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The five-day training, hosted by the Institute of Packaging Partners Uganda (IPPU), has brought together packaging experts, manufacturers, traders, academia, government officials, and international development partners. It is being hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (MTIC), in collaboration with the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), and the International Trade Centre (ITC).

Francis Mwebesa, Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, says that the training comes at a time when Uganda is taking bold steps to improve the competitiveness of our locally manufactured and processed goods.

Bruno Otto Chunga, UNIDO Country Representative, says that poor packaging is one of the key factors behind high post-harvest food losses in Uganda, which not only affect farmer incomes but also hinder exports. “Packaging is not just about branding; it is a tool for preservation, quality assurance, and food safety,” said Chunga.

Globally, about 1.3 billion tonnes of food are lost or wasted each year, with up to 25% of that loss preventable through proper packaging. The problem is particularly urgent in Africa, where nearly one in five people suffers from hunger, and delicate food systems are further burdened by climate shocks, supply chain disruptions, and limited infrastructure.

Prof. Pierre Pienaar, the outgoing president of the WPO, who is the lead facilitator, noted that the training aims to demystify packaging science and expose Ugandan businesses to global best practices. He emphasised that technical understanding of shelf life, materials science, and sustainability is critical for market success.

He also highlighted the importance of environmentally friendly packaging, noting that many Ugandan exporters still rely on laminated materials that are not recyclable, which poses a challenge in green-conscious markets like the EU.

According to Juliet Musoke, the national coordinator of MARKUP Uganda, the training is a timely boost for local enterprises seeking to scale.

Musoke acknowledged the role of development partners, especially the European Union, for financing the initiative and supporting value addition in agriculture and manufacturing. “This masterclass will help businesses understand shelf-life requirements, packaging regulations, sustainability, and how to innovate,” she added. “All of these factors affect whether a product succeeds locally or internationally.”

The Institute of Packaging Uganda (IPPU) was established by MTIC in 2023 to strengthen local capacity in packaging design, certification, and training. This is creating a local ecosystem of packaging professionals and service providers.

The masterclass will be covering topics such as materials science, regulatory compliance, sustainable design, circular economy, and packaging innovation.

*****

URN