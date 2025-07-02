Uganda Reinsurance launches USSD-based COMESA Yellow Card verification platform

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a pioneering move that underscores Uganda’s growing digital innovation in the insurance space, Uganda Reinsurance Company (Uganda Re) has unveiled a USSD-based verification platform for the COMESA Yellow Card—a regional motor vehicle insurance scheme used across 13 African countries.

The service, launched on July 1 is accessible via 28470#, allows motorists, traffic officers, and border authorities to instantly verify the authenticity of Yellow Cards in real-time, without the need for internet connectivity. This is the first platform of its kind in the COMESA region, setting Uganda apart as a leader in insurance digitisation and fraud mitigation.

Uganda Re’s Managing Director Ronald Musoke said the new system will enhance road safety and simplify border processes. “This innovation will plug fraud, protect legitimate policyholders, and give confidence to road users and authorities across borders,” he said.

Previously, verification depended on manual processes or required internet access—an obstacle at remote border crossings. With this USSD system, all stakeholders in the transport chain can now confirm if a vehicle has valid third-party coverage under the COMESA Yellow Card scheme by entering the policy number or vehicle registration details.

The launch was welcomed by representatives from the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA), the Uganda Insurers Association (UIA), and other key stakeholders, who hailed it as a timely innovation aligned with regional integration and digital public infrastructure goals.

Musoke also revealed that the service will soon be integrated with national traffic systems and expanded into other COMESA states. “We are in discussions with regional counterparts to harmonise this model and promote interoperability across the COMESA bloc,” he noted.

The COMESA Yellow Card provides third-party liability cover for vehicles travelling across member states and plays a crucial role in facilitating trade and mobility in Eastern and Southern Africa. Uganda Re serves as the National Bureau managing the scheme locally.

This development comes at a time when Uganda is pushing for greater insurance penetration, with digital tools seen as key enablers. Uganda Re’s initiative not only strengthens the credibility of cross-border insurance but also positions the country as a regional trailblazer in reinsurance innovation.

As fraud continues to erode public trust in insurance, such customer-centric solutions could set a new benchmark for accountability and service delivery in Africa’s evolving insurance landscape.