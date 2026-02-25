Uganda receives first batch of HIV-Prevention drug Lenacapavir

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An initial consignment of 19, 200 doses of Lanacapavir, a six-monthly HIV prevention injection drug, has arrived in Uganda, marking a major milestone in the country’s HIV prevention efforts. The arrival of the consignment donated by the Global Fund follows approval of the drug for use in the country by the National Drug Authority (NDA) in January.

Lenacapavir demonstrated high effectiveness as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in clinical trials conducted among adolescent girls and young women in Uganda and South Africa. Following these results, Uganda was earmarked to receive a donation worth USD 1.1 million from the Global Fund this month, placing the country among the first beneficiaries of donated doses.

The Ministry of Health has revealed they plan to start distribution in high-burden and high-incidence districts next month, in March. However, while these plans are underway, activists have raised concerns about potential access challenges. Earlier interviews by Uganda Radio Network quoted Kuraish Mubiru, the Executive Director of Uganda Young Positives, who warned that the entire donation by the Global Fund would cover only about 10,000 doses, far below the country’s needs, given that Uganda records up to 1,000 new HIV infections every week.

Similarly, Flavia Kyomukama, the Executive Director of NAFOPHANU, noted that while the United States government has committed to providing an additional 200,000 doses, Uganda must also invest domestic resources to ensure sustainable access for those who need the drug most. Kyomukama cautioned that although Lenacapavir is intended for individuals at the highest risk, such as sex workers, boda boda riders, long-distance truck drivers, and people in HIV-discordant relationships, clear communication will be critical to prevent misuse or inappropriate demand once it is rolled out.

Uganda has already introduced another long-acting injectable PrEP option, Cabotegravir, which requires more frequent dosing: two initial injections four weeks apart, followed by injections every two months. By contrast, Lenacapavir is administered only twice a year, making it a more convenient alternative for individuals who struggle with daily pills or frequent clinic visits. The Global Fund plans to supply 36,000 doses to nine health facilities during the first quarter of 2026.

