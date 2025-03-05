Uganda embraces Francophonie month with vibrant cultural celebrations

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is immersed in a month-long celebration of French language and Francophone culture, as Francophonie Month takes center stage throughout March. The Embassy of France in Uganda, in collaboration with Alliance Française Kampala (AFK), the International French School Kampala, the Association of Teachers of French in Uganda (APFO), and other partners, has organised a diverse program of events to mark the occasion.

The festivities, which coincide with the International Day of the Francophonie on March 20th, were officially launched at AFK, signaling the start of a series of cultural activities across the country.

Cyril Maman, Head of Cooperation and Cultural Affairs at the Embassy of France, highlighted the global significance of the French language.

“Francophonie is deeply connected to the French language. When I speak of French, I am not only referring to my language or that of the French people, but to the 320 million people across five continents who use it today,” he stated.

Maman emphasized the growing relevance of French in Uganda, citing regional economic integration and increasing international trade opportunities.

“French is more than just a language; it is an opportunity. For Ugandan youth, mastering French can open doors to regional trade, international mobility, and professional opportunities in Francophone countries,” he added.

Eric Touze, Director of Alliance Française Kampala, expressed gratitude for the month-long celebrations, emphasizing their role in promoting cultural exchange and strengthening the presence of French in Uganda.

Agatha Tumwine, President of APFO, underscored the global significance of March for French speakers.

“March is a special month for French-speaking people wherever they are in the world. So, Uganda is also not left out,” she said.

Tumwine highlighted the importance of these events for students. “We shall be organizing about 18 events, and these celebrations, they are important for our students, our learners countrywide, because Uganda is an Anglophone country, so learning a foreign language in English speaking sometimes it’s hard”.

“So this is a moment where learners come together to practice their French through speaking and various activities, including performing arts, especially through poetry, through drama activities, music, dance, which also helps to for personal and human development, that builds other develops other skills and competencies for learners,” she explained.

With 321 million speakers worldwide, primarily in Africa, French remains a vital global language. Uganda’s Francophonie Month celebrations aim to strengthen cultural ties and promote the language’s growing importance.

The month’s events, all free and open to the public, kicked off with “Apéro Francophone” at AFK on March 1st, providing a platform for community engagement. Key highlights include:

March 7th: "Njogera Française" Interschool Competitions, recognizing students and teachers of French.

March 8th- 11th : Entertainment events in schools, organized by APFO.

March 15th: A Job and Study Fair at the International French School Kampala, connecting students and job seekers with Francophone opportunities.

March 22nd: The Francophonie Festival at the International French School Kampala, showcasing Francophone food, culture, and fashion.

The Francophonie Festival at the International French School Kampala, showcasing Francophone food, culture, and fashion. March 27th: A Francophonie Concert at Alliance Française Kampala, culminating the celebrations.