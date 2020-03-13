Uganda drops two places in Rule of Law index

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is trailing its neighbors in the region in the just-released 2020 rule of law rankings.

The rankings done by the World Justice Project puts Uganda at 117th position out of 128 countries ranked. This is a deterioration from the 115 positions that Uganda was ranked at last year.

The World Justice Project is an international civil society organization with the stated mission of working to advance the rule of law around the world.

With this position, Uganda trails neighbours Rwanda at 37th position, Kenya (102nd) and Tanzania (93rd). Kenya and Rwanda improved by three places each while Tanzania stayed in the same position as last year. Burundi and South Sudan were not ranked.

According to the authors of the report, effective rule of law reduces corruption, combats poverty and disease, and protects people from injustices large and small.

The report is important because it is followed by serious investors as a way of due diligence before they commit their money.

The report notes that investors “would probably think twice before investing in a country where corruption is rampant, property rights are ill-defined and contracts are difficult to enforce.”

Also, “Uneven enforcement of regulations, corruption, insecure property rights, and ineffective means to settle disputes undermine legitimate business and deter both domestic and foreign investment.”

For Uganda, it is a blow to government especially at a time when government choruses the fact that it has restored the rule of law.

