Uganda Cranes draws Rwanda, Kenya in World Cup qualifiers

Group A

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B

Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C

Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D

Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E

Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F

Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G

Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H

Senegal, Congo Brazzaville, Namibia, Togo

Group I

Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J

DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania

African champions Algeria to face Burkina Faso in World Cup qualifying

Cairo, Egypt | AFP | Uganda Cranes will face Rwanda, Kenya and Mali for a place in the final round of qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Uganda were placed in Group E, one of 40 teams that will compete in 10 groups after the draw in Cairo.

“It is a group that presents great opportunity, but also intriguing challenges. We look forward to the journey,” said Uganda Cranes coach Johnn Mckinstry

The matches will take place from March 2020 until October 2021.

Group winners will advance to the third round which will be played in November 2021. The five winners of the final round will secure berths in the 2022 World Cup.

Uganda Cranes have never made it to the World Cup before.

In other highlights from the draw, African football champions Algeria, led by Riyad Mahrez, will take on Burkina Faso, Djibouti and Niger in the second round of qualifying.

Other heavyweights such as Senegal, relying on 2020 African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah’s Egypt will take on less-fancied nations.

Madagascar, surprise quarter-finalists in last year’s Africa Cup of Nations, will face the Democratic Republic of Congo.

All five African teams failed to reach the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup, the first time that had happened since 1982.