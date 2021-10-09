Uganda Cranes captain Emmanuel Okwi joins Rwanda’s Kiyovu SC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes skipper Emmanuel Okwi has finally sealed a move to Rwanda Premier League outfits Kiyovu Sports Club. The striker has been a free agent for almost four months since parting ways with Egyptian Premier League side Ittihad of Alexandria in July this year.

The striker has signed a one-year contract with the Rwanda outfits. This will see the striker regain his fitness levels and find his way back into the Uganda Cranes squad. It is believed that the Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojević Micho recently left Okwi out of his squad since he had no team.

Okwi will use his experience from clubs likes Etoile du Sahel in Tunisia, Sonderjyske, Simba SC in Tanzania and SC Villa in Uganda. After unveiling him at Kiyovu SC, Okwi said he is happy to join the club and happy to play in the Rwandan Premier League.

Okwi also vowed to give his best to the club, adding that he wants to make the fans and President of the club proud.

Kiyovu Sports Club is an association football club based in Kigali the capital of Rwanda.

URN