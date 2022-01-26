U.S. sees gun violence surge in Biden’s first year as president: report

Washington, U.S. | Xinhua | Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a U.S. gun violence monitoring group, said the United States saw 44,868 gun-related deaths during incumbent President Joe Biden’s first year in office.

The total number of murders, justifiable self-defense homicides and accidental homicides involving firearms were 20,783 in 2021, compared to 15,727 in 2017 when Donald Trump took office, a New Delhi-based English language news channel, World Is One News, quoted the GVA as saying, noting that gun violence has increased by 32 percent in the past few years alone.

Gun violence has become a persistent social issue in the United States without any apparent solution, the report said.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation estimated that 17 million guns were sold between January 2021 and November 2021,” said the GVA. “In the first four days of 2022, around 400 Americans were killed in gun violence.”

Xinhua