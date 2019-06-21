Traders using footpaths to avoid Ebola screening at Kenyan border

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traders in Busia District are using non-gazetted routes to enter Kenya to avoid the on-going Ebola screening exercise at the border.

This comes after officials at the Kenyan border started an Ebola screening process to all travellers entering the country following Ebola cases in Kasese District.

On Thursday URN reporter observed many traders on bicycles, motorcycles and pedestrians using Marachi and Sofia routes in Eastern Division, Busia Municipality to enter and leave Kenya.

Kizito Bagambe, a boda-boda cyclist at Busia customs stage says that there is always a long queue on the Kenyan side for Ebola screening which is tedious.

A trader who only identified himself as Samson, a dealer in fresh fish from Busia main market and sells his fish in Kenya, says that since his fish is perishable, he can’t queue for screening because of the long process.

Maloba Disan, another trader said that the sofia panya route is the shortest and saves time.

Godfrey Ongwabe, the National Chairman cross border trade says that the traders are using illegal routes to enter Kenya to avoid the long lines. He however says that their actions could put their business at stake.

He advised traders to go through the normal routes to avoid the problems that may arise out of using the porous routes.

******

URN