CDF demands flawless parade during presidential inauguration

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Security forces have intensified rehearsals ahead of President Yoweri Museveni’s seventh-term inauguration, with Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba warning parade commanders against mistakes and incidents of officers collapsing during the ceremony.

Uganda’s armed forces, including the Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF, Uganda Police Force-UPF, and Uganda Prisons Service-UPS, are conducting final drills ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The inauguration parade will feature displays by the UPDF, including paratroop formations, field artillery, motorized infantry, and anti-aircraft platforms, as well as flypasts by Uganda People’s Defence Air Force Mi-17 helicopters and fighter jets carrying the national flag.

While inspecting the rehearsals on Friday, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba directed commanders under Brig. Gen John Bosco Asiinguza to tighten coordination and ensure a flawless performance during the national event. Muhoozi emphasized that the parade, which symbolizes military strength, discipline, and readiness, must be conducted without errors or disruptions.

“Give your very best on Tuesday for the president’s swearing-in parade. I want sharp turnout, immaculate uniforms, and impeccable drill. No small mistakes like I saw today. No mistiming during the flag lowering, and don’t stop the music while the president inspects the parade,” Muhoozi said.

He also warned commanders to ensure that no officers collapse during the lengthy ceremony before local and international guests.

Muhoozi said excellence in the armed forces is built on discipline, teamwork, and attention to detail, adding that the ceremony should project a confident and organized force. “Remember, you are ambassadors of patriotism and national unity. Your conduct on the national parade square will inspire confidence in our security institutions and honour the sacrifices of those who came before us,” he stated.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to attract at least 35 heads of state delegations and between 30,000 and 40,000 guests at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Museveni, who won the January 15 presidential election with 7,946,772 votes representing 71.6 percent, first came to power in 1986 after a guerrilla war.