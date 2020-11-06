TBN: Tororo Broadcasting Network takes first steps on Saturday

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The first fundraising event for the proposed Tororo Broadcasting Network (TBN) will be held on Saturday, with a target to raise sh100 million.

Kwar Adhola Stephen Moses Owor will be the chief guest at the fundraiser at his palace in Tororo, that organisers say will also target Ugandans in the diaspora, who will participate in the event on virtual platforms Facebook and Zoom.

“The committee is appealing to friends and well wishers to come together to raise at least sh100 million. Various items will be up for grabs through auction,” said Geresom Okecho-Ochwo, co-chair of the committee in charge of the TBN project.

“This project that will surely change the landscape of Tororo and surrounding districts through, among other socio-economic benefits, providing employment opportunities for our youth, women and men both directly and indirectly. I appeal to those who have already pledged to fulfil their pledges and welcome more pledges.”

He however stressed that the Ministry of Health SOPs will be observed, and no more than 40 people, who will all observer social distancing, have been invited to the palace. Expected are Tororo district political, cultural and administrative leaders, and business people.

Ahead of the fundraising, the organising committee of TBN received a house, that will be the home of the project. Re- modelling it into a modern broadcasting studio has commenced, with specifications for transmission and studio equipment agreed upon. The committee intends to place a firm order with the manufacturers and delivery is expected before December 1. The plan is to have TBN rock air waves by close of 2020.

The Sh600 million funds drive to establish a radio to serve all corners of the district and beyond was earlier this year initiated by the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI), with appeals going to potential donors in Uganda and abroad.

Geresom Okecho confirmed that ahead of the fundraising drive, they had got a Sh11 million boost from Keto Kayemba Nyapendi, and recently secured a building to host a radio station. They have also completed paper-work to obtain a frequency and license from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

The offer by Ambassador Bernadette Olowo- Freers of a building will offset a budget of Ush6m annually while registration costs to the tune of Sh45 million have been pledged by the area MP, Apollo Yeri.

The estimated cost of procuring radio equipment is US$25,000 (sh100m), and installation costs of about (sh50 million).

“We appreciate payment of sh11 million by dhakodwong Keto Kayemba Nyapendi in fulfillment of her pledge. Sisters , brothers make your pledges. We need our radio rocking Tororo air waves before 2020 ends,” Okecho said.

Earlier, Okecho said the TBN radio committee is still reconciling contributions done so far, including from all the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI) clans, but he concluded that “never in the history of Padhola have the Jopadhola community shown such impetus, zest and overwhelming enthusiasm to jointly follow a path that is envisioned to forge unity, development and collective progress for all.”

“At the fundraising event, TACI shall have a blend of virtual (involving Jopadhola in diaspora) and physical (scientific at the palace). On that day, many items will be auctioned. HRH The Kwar Adhola will officially launch the fundraising event,” Okecho confirmed.

TACI have also included a GoFundMe initiative online as one of the ways to raise funds. It is organised by Prof Robert Owor at Albany State University.

The committee has opened collection bank accounts with DFCU Bank Limited, Acacia Branch to ease the fundraising drive.

