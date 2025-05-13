Sweet surprises as Bailey’s Strawberry & Cream celebrates mothers in Style

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For Mother’s Day, Bailey’s Strawberry & Cream poured love into the hearts of a selection of remarkable Ugandan women as a way to bask in a treat as delightful as they are.

Media powerhouse Crystal Newman, award-winning fashion designer Dyna Vence Ruvuza and fierce advocate for women’s rights from FINCA, Scovia Nanziri, each received a lush Bailey’s hamper as a tribute to mothers who give so much and always put others first.

“Mother’s Day was the perfect moment to honour these extraordinary women who shape our world with grace and strength,” said Nancy Nansikombi, Bailey’s Brand Manager. “Bailey’s Strawberry & Cream is the gift that says, ‘thank you’, ‘I love you’ and ‘You’re cherished.’ It’s an invitation to indulge and celebrate the ones you love, today and always.”

She said the hamper drop-offs were a heartfelt nod to mothers in media, advocacy and fashion, honouring their tireless dedication with a sip of indulgence.

“For all the ways these strong mothers consistently inspire and connect us, often while balancing demanding careers and family life, this giveaway was a way to remind them to take a moment for themselves and savour a little sweetness.”

“The giveaway reinforces Bailey’s as a great gifting choice, offering a delicious and sophisticated way to raise a glass to the women who make life beautiful. Gift them Bailey’s Strawberry & Cream, and let love linger in every sip.”