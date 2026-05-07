EC begins preparations for Kalangala Woman MP by-election

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Electoral Commission has scheduled a stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the forthcoming Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament by-election following the death of Woman MP-elect Helen Nakimuli. The meeting, convened by Justice Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission chairperson, will take place on Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Kalangala District Council Hall grounds starting at 8:00 am.

The planned engagement marks one of the first official steps by the Commission since Nakimuli, a member of the National Unity Platform, died on April 19, 2026, following an unsuccessful surgery at Alexandra Medical Centre. According to Electoral Commission spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi, the meeting is intended to brief stakeholders on the roadmap and preparations for the by-election.

Mucunguzi said the by-election follows what he described as the “tragic and unfortunate death” of Nakimuli, who had been elected as Kalangala District Woman MP. He noted that invitations have already been sent to political party representatives, religious leaders, media practitioners, civil society organizations, LC1 chairpersons, security agencies, district leaders, and other key stakeholders across the district.

During the meeting, the Electoral Commission is expected to unveil the official by-election roadmap and explain the legal framework governing by-elections in Uganda. The Commission will also outline the responsibilities of various stakeholders in ensuring a peaceful, free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

Mucunguzi has called upon all invited participants to attend and keep time to allow the Commission to gather feedback and officially commence preparations for the by-election. The date for the actual by-election has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, several individuals have already expressed interest in contesting for the vacant parliamentary seat.

Reports indicate that Nakimuli’s family has endorsed her sister, Irene Nampala, a social worker, to contest and continue overseeing the Nakimuli Development Foundation. Other aspirants include Aidah Nabayiga, the ruling National Resistance Movement flag bearer and Nakimuli’s closest challenger in the January 15 polls, as well as Kalangala Town Councillor Irene Nakanwagi, who is also affiliated with the NRM.

Within the National Unity Platform, journalist Maria Nakitende, Hellen Flavia Nagawa, Betty Nalujja, and Roy Nakigozi Dembe have also expressed interest in the race. Other contenders include Agnes Namakula of the Democratic Party and independent aspirant Beatrice Nanyomo. Nakimuli’s death marked the second time a top elected leader has died before being sworn in for the 2026–2031 term.

The Electoral Commission has also released a roadmap for the Kikuube District LC5 by-election following the death of Chairperson-elect Peter Banura Araali, who died in a road accident on April 4, 2026. The Kikuube LC5 by-election is scheduled for June 18, 2026, while the ruling NRM party primaries in the district are expected to take place on May 22, 2026.